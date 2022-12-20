Clearfield Area Board of School Directors selected Jennifer Evans of Clearfield to fill the open seat on the school board at its meeting Monday night.
Evans will fill the position that was vacated due to the death of former President Larry Putt earlier this month.
There were 10 applicants for the job — Brittany Burke, Cregen Brady, Dr. Tina Serafini, Paul Deitzel, Eric Cummings, Derek Walker, Timothy Duke, Scott Way, Rick Mattern and Evans.
Of the 10, five received nominations. Walker was nominated by Tim Morgan, Cummings was nominated by Shawna Rothrock, Mattern was nominated by Greg Clarke and Evans was nominated by Gail Ralston.
Of these five nominations, school board members were instructed to make a motion to appoint Putt’s replacement. Ralston made the fist motion and it was to appoint Evans, which was seconded by Mary Anne Jackson and Evans’ nomination was approved on a narrow 4-3 vote.
Kate Wood, Philip Carr, Ralston and Jackson voted in favor of appointing Evans and Clark, Rothrock, and Morgan voted in opposition.
Susan Mikesell was absent.
Evans will serve on the board until the end of 2023. To remain on the board, she would have to run for election next year.
Clarke thanked all the applicants for their interest in service on the board and strongly encouraged them to run for election next year.
Before the vote was taken, the board asked each applicant to provide a brief presentation on their candidacy. Evans said she is retired after working for 25 years as a counselor for the state Department of Corrections at SCI-Houtzdale.
She said she has a lot of experience in seeing what works and what doesn’t work.
“I got to see where systems failed,” Evans said.
She said she brings strong communication and problem-solving skills that would be helpful to the board, staff and students.