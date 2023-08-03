The popular summer Corner Concert series at Lower Witmer Park is halfway over. The Corner Concerts are held every Friday between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The week’s concert features Eric Koval, who will be performing a wide variety of original and covered acoustic songs. This concert is provided by BioGraphics and Phoenix Physical Therapy.
The concert will be held from the hours of 7-9 p.m., weather permitting, and will be taking place at the gazebo under the trees next to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lower Witmer Park.
Next week’s concert will bring the band “Not Ashamned” to the gazebo stage, performing original Christian rock. That upcoming concert is provided by BioGraphics and Shelby Tire.
Grab something to eat at any local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy some talented performers under the gazebo.
Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates. The season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield. All concerts are free, but donations are accepted and will benefit this year’s charity, LifeSpan Family Services.