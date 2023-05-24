The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing an end-of-May/early June update for a highway resurfacing project in Centre County. Overall, this work will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately 23 miles of roadway across eight routes.
Through June 9, work will take place and are scheduled to be completed by June 9 at the following locations in the Progressland readership area:
- Paving on Route 350 between the truck pull-off area near Sandy Ridge and Route 53 in Philipsburg.
Several Clinton County roads will also see work under this contract, but that work will not start until the 2024 construction season.
New Enterprise and Lime Co. of New Enterprise is the contractor for this $2 million job.