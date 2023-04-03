WOODLAND — The Egypt Road bridge replacement project in Bradford Township has begun today, including detours.
The project, expected to last an estimated two weeks, will require no through traffic. Residents will need to detour around the area until completion.
Bradford Township Secretary Karen Fulmer said there will be various detours depending on where residents live. Each detour is a few miles long.
The bridge replacement project is coordinated with a paving project for Doc Welker Road — at a combined price tag of about $1 million. The bridge portion of the project was awarded in November 2022 to the contractor who submitted the lowest bid of $291,126.