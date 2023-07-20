MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing five winning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, July 19 drawing that are worth a combined total of $2.4 million. This includes one prize worth $2 million sold in Clearfield County and four other prizes worth $100,000 each sold in Philadelphia, Lawrence, Clarion, and Bucks counties.
These tickets were sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 39th draw in this historic Powerball jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California. That ticket won the jackpot of $1.08 billion ($558.1 million cash), making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot and sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Congratulations to the retailer in Pennsylvania who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the Powerball with Power Play $2 million-winning ticket. That retailer is:
Meanwhile, the retailers who sold the $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning tickets each earned a $500 bonus. They are:
- Wawa, 12004 East Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia;
- Ho Ho Food Mart, 701 East Lutton St., New Castle, Lawrence County;
- Choice, 533 East State St., Knox, Clarion County; and
- LUKOIL, 4613 Street Road, Trevose, Bucks County.
The $2 million-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 7-10-11-13-24, to win $2 million, less applicable withholding. The four $100,000 winning Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the $2 million-winning ticket would have been worth $1 million, and the $100,000 tickets would have been worth $50,000 each. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in California, the Powerball had been rolling since April 19, 2023, when the jackpot was last won in Ohio. In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated nearly $96 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $38 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 266,300 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in Wednesday’s drawing, including more than 55,200 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 21,200 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark three times in the game’s history, including the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016, and Wednesday’s $1.08 billion jackpot-winning prize.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball® tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.