In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, and with funding support provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent innovation competition targeted the counties of Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, and Jefferson.
There were six finalists, and one of those finalists is from Clearfield County.
Nimbus-T Global (Tom Johnson), located in DuBois, has developed a patented Nimbus-Key ID system for a more advanced identification and authentication of users, employees, and customers, to protect the “front door” entry to enterprises while protecting user information.
Dozens of emerging entrepreneurs who are developing an innovation related to the maker economy, forest products, outdoors and recreation and even tech manufacturing, visited the site to check out the rules, eligibility, and application process. Nearly 40 submitted an application by the contest’s deadline on April 18.
Ben Franklin Technology Partners has been offering Pennsylvania entrepreneurs and small manufacturers the opportunity to compete in our risk-free BIG IDEA contests for nearly 20 years. The winner will be announced at a pitch event to be held on June 9 at the North Central PA LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois.
The prize package for this contest includes up to $50,000 in cash, the opportunity to win an additional $2,500 in a People’s Choice Award, the chance to pitch the business concept for a $10,000 seed grant from Ben Franklin, and a guaranteed seat in an upcoming business accelerator program.