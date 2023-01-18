DuBOIS — Graham Henry Guthrie of DuBois has announced his candidacy for Clearfield County Register and Recorder.
Guthrie is a 2021 graduate from Jefferson County DuBois AVTS, and he is currently employed in retail services.
Guthrie’s main goal in office is to continue the process of streamlining the office and improving its accessibility.
“I will continue to move the office forward in many of the same ways my predecessors have. I will strive to improve accessibility to records online and make the environment inside the office more user-friendly.”
Guthrie also promises to be a champion for the working people of Clearfield County.
For more information visit his website www.graham-guthrie-for-register-and-recorder.com or his Facebook page, Graham Guthrie for Clearfield County Register and Recorder.