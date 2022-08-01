Gas Buddy Logo

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.45/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 44.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.20/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

