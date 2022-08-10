RIBBON CUTTING FOR DRIFTWOOD INFORMATION STATION

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently to open the Driftwood Information Station. Pictured from left are Driftwood Borough Secretary Brandy Sherry, Councilman Merle Sherry, Council President Misty Lupro, Mayor Laird Lupro, Lumber Heritage Region Executive Director Holly Komonczi, Cameron County Commissioners Ann Losey and Lori Reed, Driftwood Saloon & Grill Owner Scott Yandric, and Lumber Heritage Region Project Manager Jennifer Swatsworth.

DRIFTWOOD — The Driftwood Information Station at Bucktail Square is open for business.

Through a series of obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, many partners came together to find the time and resources to secure a place where visitors to Driftwood can collect more information about area attractions and events.

