DRIFTWOOD — The Driftwood Information Station at Bucktail Square is open for business.
Through a series of obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, many partners came together to find the time and resources to secure a place where visitors to Driftwood can collect more information about area attractions and events.
The Lumber Heritage Region, through the funding of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Rescoures’ Partnership Grant, was able to provide the funding for this small, unstaffed information station.
This station joins the Lumber Heritage Trail Sign, and the interpretive panels and canoe launch, previously funded through the LHR’s heritage initiative and mini grant programs. The station will be open from dawn to dusk, April through December, so outdoor enthusiasts visiting Driftwood can learn more about the happenings in the area.
As part of their experience, visitors will also be able to see the different species of local hardwoods and learn about native plants and wildlife.
“So many people volunteered their time and resources to make this project happen,” stated LHR Executive Director Holly Komonczi.
The frame of the building construction was done by one group of volunteers led by Scott Yandric, the inside construction was led by borough Council Member Randy Bailey and the PA Great Outdoors Visitor Center provided the brochure rack.
John Straitiff of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors said, “We are happy to have an information outlet in Driftwood so visitors to the area do not have to drive to the surrounding communities to learn more about the region.”
Driftwood is an outdoor enthusiasts dream destination. The forests and waterways provide opportunities for all facets of outdoor recreation. Most weekends all year long you can see jeeps driving the backroads, kayaks and canoes on the Driftwood Branch, campers pulling ATVs, and hikers, bikers, and hunters in full gear.
“Our greatest asset is our outdoor recreation; we are ecstatic to have a resource that will help us keep visitors longer and give them a reason to return,” said Misty Lupro, a member of Driftwood Borough Council.
For additional information about the happenings in Cameron County visit Visit PA Great Outdoors (visitpago.com) or Chamber/Emporium/Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center.