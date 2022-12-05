Philipsburg Cookie Contest winner

Diann Turner of Osceola Mills is pictured with her Best of Show ribbon and winning Oreo Balls. Turner’s entry was one of 39 entered in the first Downtown Philipsburg Cookie Contest.

 Submitted

The winners for the first Downtown Philipsburg Cookie Contest have been announced.

  • Best of Show: Diann Turner –Oreo Balls
  • 1st Place: Cindy Viehdorfer –Sugar Cookies
  • 2nd Place: Milo Swanson –Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
  • 3rd Place: Lilyanna Gerald –Lemon Glazed Cookies

Honorable Mentions:

  • Scott Wilson
  • Harley and Aurora Webster
  • Rebecca Inlow
  • Jennifer Johnston
  • Cindy Webster
  • Sue Portugal
  • Ethan Canner

Special thank you to all 39 people who participated in the first Downtown Philipsburg Christmas Cookie Contest!

Thanks to the judges — Mayor John Streno, Brown Dog Catering’s Kristin Rigby DeBoer and William C. DeBoer and Santa Claus.

Also, many thanks to the downtown merchants that sponsored the event — Shindig Alley, Philipsburg Massage Clinic & Fitness Studios, Billy Boards and Brown Dog Catering.

