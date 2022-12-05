The winners for the first Downtown Philipsburg Cookie Contest have been announced.
- Best of Show: Diann Turner –Oreo Balls
- 1st Place: Cindy Viehdorfer –Sugar Cookies
- 2nd Place: Milo Swanson –Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
- 3rd Place: Lilyanna Gerald –Lemon Glazed Cookies
Honorable Mentions:
- Scott Wilson
- Harley and Aurora Webster
- Rebecca Inlow
- Jennifer Johnston
- Cindy Webster
- Sue Portugal
- Ethan Canner
Special thank you to all 39 people who participated in the first Downtown Philipsburg Christmas Cookie Contest!
Thanks to the judges — Mayor John Streno, Brown Dog Catering’s Kristin Rigby DeBoer and William C. DeBoer and Santa Claus.
Also, many thanks to the downtown merchants that sponsored the event — Shindig Alley, Philipsburg Massage Clinic & Fitness Studios, Billy Boards and Brown Dog Catering.