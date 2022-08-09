Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does.
By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
As a thank-you, all who come to give now through Aug. 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
The following locations in the Progressland region are hosting blood drives:
- Aug. 15 — VFW Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 19 — Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St., 12 to 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 10 — Spitzer Honda, 3271 Blinker Pkwy., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 25 — Best Western Conference Center, 82 N. Park Pl., 1 to 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 26 — DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 31 — Christ the King Parish Center, 123 Good St., 1 to 6:30 p.m.