HARRISBURG — The Department of Health on Monday announced that new COVID-19 testing sites in Clearfield, Fayette, Monroe, Somerset and Venango counties will offer free community-based testing this week through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).
Through the AMI partnerships, the Wolf Administration also has additional testing sites in Berks, Blair, Centre and Clinton counties.
The nine sites are part of an ongoing effort to provide access to free community-based COVID-19 testing sites which will surpass the 18-month mark this February.
Since September of 2020 because of this effort, which is just one of many across the commonwealth, over 96 sites have been utilized in the majority of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and over 140,000 tests have been completed.
“We are thankful that this partnership has made a difference for Pennsylvanians seeking to protect themselves and their loved ones over the past year and a half. However, our work is far from over,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We must continue to provide testing opportunities like these and others across the commonwealth to ensure Pennsylvanians have a place to go if they’ve been exposed or are experiencing COVID symptoms regardless of their vaccination status.”
Testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed.
Centre County
Testing will be available through Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Recycling and Refuse Authority/Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Rd., Bellefonte.
Clearfield County
Testing will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday testing is from 12:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tri County Church, Clearfield Campus, 321 Mill Rd., Clearfield.