Clearfield/Lawrence Township Dog Park will soon be ready for use. Plans are underway for a fundraiser that will provide last minute items needed to open the park.
A “Doggie Paddle,” or rubber doggie race, will be held at the Dented Keg on Sunday, Aug. 6, where 500 rubber doggies will ‘jump’ off the Market Street Bridge and float down the river to a catch-net finish line along the Witmer Park boat launch.
Tickets for the numbered rubber doggies will be sold for $10 each, with prizes awarded for the top five doggies to reach the finish line.
The first place prize is $1,000, second place is $500, third place is $250, fourth place is $100 and fifth place is $50.
Tickets can be purchased at Waggin’ Trains in Clearfield, or by contacting a member of the committee via the Lawrence Township Dog Park website, www.dogpark@lawrencepa.gov.
The event at the Dented Keg will begin at 3 p.m. with the dog race beginning promptly at 5 p.m. A basket raffle will be held along with other fund-raising activities, all benefitting the dog park.
Dog-themed drinks will be available for purchase from the Dented Keg. Basket raffle donations are appreciated. For information contact Carolyn Smeal at carolynsmeal@hotmail.com, or leave a message on the dog park website for a member of the committee.
The LT Dog Park is located on Fire Tower Road in the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. The committee has been working for more than two years to bring their vision to a reality.
Fencing for the large dog section was installed last fall and the park was seeded in early spring. Once the fencing is complete for the small dog section and double-gated entry, and the grass has grown, the park gates will be open for use.
A grand opening is planned for late July or early August, with weather permitting. The community has been very receptive and is excited for the opening.
Future phases of the dog park include adding benches, shade trees, water fountains, a walkway around the entire park area and a donor and founder plaque. Donations can be made by sending checks to the Lawrence Township, 9120 Clearfield/Curwensville Hwy, Clearfield, PA 16830, Attn: Dog park donation.