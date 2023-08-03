The Lawrence Township Dog Park will hold its Doggie Paddle fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Dented Keg in Clearfield.
500 rubber doggies will race down the river. The first five to cross the finish line will win cash prizes.
Tickets for the event are now available online at: https://lawrence-township.square.site/
Online sales will be available through Sunday morning. Tickets will also be available for purchase that day at the Dented Keg beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the race, or sold out.
Tickets for the numbered rubber doggies will be sold for $10 each, with prizes awarded for the top-five doggies to reach the finish line.
Prizes are as follows for the first five places:
- First place — $1,000.
- Second place — $500.
- Third place — $250.
- Fourth place — $100.
- Fifth place — $50.
Basket Raffles will begin at 3 p.m. and the Doggie Race will be held at 5 p.m.
The race can be watched from the patio of the Dented Keg. The restaurant will also feature doggie themed drinks and live music beginning at 4 p.m.
Attendance is not required to purchase a ticket. Winners not in attendance will be notified following the race.