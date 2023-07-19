A dispute over the Lawrence Township Supervisors work as assistant roadmasters ensued at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Supervisors.
The supervisors appoint themselves as assistant roadmasters, and this year the total budget for their compensation is $36,000 total for all three combined.
Judy Duncan of the Board of Auditors stated that at the start of the year, the auditors required the supervisors to document what work they completed, and where and when the work was done on their time sheets, and sign them for payment.
Duncan said last year, supervisors only submitted time cards with the total number of hours they worked during the week.
So far, only one supervisor, Randy Powell, is documenting work he performed, while Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Brian Collins are not, Duncan said.
In response, the board of auditors voted to reduce the pay of the assistant roadmasters who refuse to document their work to $100 per month, which is what their supervisors pay is, according to Duncan.
Duncan said she is not accusing any of the supervisors of fraud — but it is important that the supervisors document what work they do as assistant roadmasters for accountability reasons, and to demonstrate to taxpayers what work is being done with their money.
Ruffner said he has a mindset that if he sees work that needs to be done he does it, and as assistant roadmasters, they do a lot of work all over the township and it would be difficult to document and prove everything they do short of taking pictures of themselves performing the work.
Ruffner noted as assistant roadmaster, he uses his private vehicle and is not compensated by the township for doing so.
But he said he is willing to meet with the auditors and is confidant that they can set up a system they are all happy with and is uniform for everyone.
Roadmaster Jim King reported the supervisors’ work as assistant roadmasters is causing friction with the union employees on the road crew, because they believe it is taking work and pay away from them.
King said there isn’t an issue with Ruffner performing information technology work such as installing security cameras and internet access at various locations in the township, but it is causing problems when the assistant roadmasters/supervisors do work and get paid for the work that the union workers could be doing.
For example, the supervisors/assistant roadmasters sometimes mow grass at the Recreation Park and are getting paid for it as assistant roadmasters, but he said that work should be done by a member of the road crew.
Recently, King said Collins operated his bulldozer on township property and was paid for the work as an assistant roadmaster, when that work should have been done by a union member of the road crew.
Collins participated in a portion of the meeting via telephone, but he had left when this discussion took place.
King said as a result of Collins’ work using a bulldozer, the employees have filed a grievance against the township. King said the employees are going to start filing grievances every time they see supervisors getting paid for work the road crew should be performing.
King said this issue is causing so much tension with the members of the road crew, that he is considering resigning his position because he is getting a lot of grief over the issue.
Duncan agreed this is a problem and said every member of the road crew has complained to the board of auditors. Duncan said as assistant roadmasters, their job is to assist the roadmaster and they should only do paid work for the township at the request of the roadmaster.
Following the meeting, King was asked about this statement from Duncan, and he said he agreed that the supervisors should only work as assistant roadmasters at the request of the roadmaster because it would resolve these issues.
During the meeting, Powell said although it is nice to be compensated for their work, when he became supervisor, he had no expectation that he would be compensated. He said during heavy snowstorms, he only helps in plowing the roads if all the members of the road crew agree.
Supervisors were paid as assistant roadmasters years ago before being discontinued. It was restarted in 2022 by the current supervisors, Duncan said.
Following the meeting, Ruffner said he only performs work as assistant roadster that wouldn’t be done otherwise; therefore, he isn’t taking any work from the union.
King said later that union employees believe that work, such as mowing grass or operating a bulldozer, should either be done by a current member of the road crew; otherwise the township should hire an additional member of the road crew to do it, rather than paying the supervisors/assistant roadmasters to do it.
Duncan provided The Progress with an email chain between her and Ruffner discussing the topic. In the emails, the two go back and forth on the topic with Duncan arguing that the supervisors must document what work they have done as assistant roadmasters and the justification for doing so for accountability purposes. On most of the time sheets, this isn’t being done.
Ruffner argues that the supervisors do not intend to submit hours for work that could have been done by someone else. But if the supervisors go above and beyond what the supervisor position calls for, the township codes states that they should be compensated at a comparable rate. He noted the roadmaster earns $27.50 per hour — and the $100 per month is not a comparable amount.
Duncan also included an email/letter from township Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr., requesting the auditors restore the $20 per hour pay to the assistant roadmasters.