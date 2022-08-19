The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that the Dimeling Bridge on Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The bridge spans Clearfield Creek, near the village of Dimeling in Boggs Township.
The 244-foot bridge carries an average of more than 650 vehicles each day.
Once the bridge is open to traffic, the detour that’s been in place since mid-April will be lifted. That detour made use of Route 153 (Crooked Sewer Road) and Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway).
Rehabilitation work activity included hydro-demolition of the concrete bridge deck, concrete repairs, latex surfacing, strip seal replacement, concrete beam end repairs, paving, guiderail and miscellaneous items.
Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer was the contractor for this $944,000 job.