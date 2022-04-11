BERWINSDALE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that a detour will be in place soon when a Clearfield County bridge is closed so repairs can be made.
The 29-foot bridge spans North Witmer Run on Route 3022/Berwinsdale Road in Jordan Township. The existing bridge, which dates from 1938, is currently weight posted for 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles. An average of 170 vehicles cross the structure each day. Once repairs are made, the weight postings will be lifted.
Beginning April 25, the bridge will be closed and a detour using Route 3005 (Berwindsdale to Marron Road), Route 3014 (Black Elk Road), and Route 3003 (Thompsontown Road) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish by mid-June.
All work will be done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance. Work will include replacement of the superstructure including new beams and deck. An update will be issued prior to reopening the bridge. All work is weather and schedule dependent.