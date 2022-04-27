Despite rising prices, the Clearfield Municipal Authority does not need to raise its water and sewer rates at this time, CMA Manager John Williams said.
With several municipal authorities raising rates in the area due to high inflation, Williams was asked if the CMA will have to raise rates too.
“No,” Williams said. “We are facing the same cost increases everybody else has, but we are still comfortable with everything at this time.”
In other business, Williams reported that the CMA’s takeover of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s sanitary sewer lines could be completed as early as next month.
CMA owns the main sanitary sewer lines, and the borough and the township own the many of the smaller lines. The CMA taking over the entire system is at the request of the state Department of Environmental Protection.
As a part of the takeover, CMA is assuming all the debt the two municipalities incurred in upgrading their sanitary sewer systems. Williams said the transfer of the township’s private loan is expected to close this Friday.
CMA received letters of approval of the township and the borough’s loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for everything to be completed by early May.
To pay the debt, the CMA will receive the surcharge revenues of each municipality and any reserves built up in their sewer accounts.
Both the borough and the township charge $8 per 1,000 gallons of water usage, Williams said.