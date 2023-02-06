BELLEFONTE — Republican Steve Dershem of Bellefonte has announced his candidacy for reelection to the Centre County Board of Commissioners.
Dershem said his approach to county government has always been one of teamwork.
“I have had the privilege to work with many creative and talented county staff and directors to face and solve challenges both great and small. Examples of our successes include the design and build of a modern county-wide 911 system, the construction of a state-of-the-art emergency responder training site and the development of mental health and substance abuse programs that have since been modelled across the state.”
Dershem said he is seeking reelection to the leadership of an organization that is dedicated to the improvement of communities, the betterment of the lives of residents and the prudent use of citizens’ tax dollars.
“I would greatly appreciate your support as I continue to provide vital services and productive solutions to the challenges facing every region of Centre County.
I thank you for the opportunity to serve as your county commissioner.”