KARTHAUS — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is hosting an employment open house at Quehanna Boot Camp with the intent of providing awareness about employment and career opportunities at the facility.
The event will be held on Dec. 14 at Quehanna Boot Camp, 4395 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Quehanna Boot Camp hires for a variety of positions starting with entry level. Jobseekers are invited to visit the open house; no appointment or registration is required. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property.
Onsite interviews may take place the day of the event for corrections officer trainees, if positions are open at the time. Please bring two forms of ID.
For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions for the DOC, follow this link: PA DOC Job Openings.