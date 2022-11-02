Dennis Parada of Clearfield and his treasure hunting organization “Finders Keepers” will be featured on the History Channel’s television show”UnXplained” starring William Shatner on Friday night.
The episode, titled “America’s Lost Treasurers,” starts at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the History Channel. Blackbeard the pirate is the main focus of the show. Parada and the treasure hunting company Finders Keepers will be featured during a 15 minute segment on the show, Parada said.
The segment will be on lost Civil War gold and Parada’s ongoing legal battle with the FBI over a 2018 dig to find gold at Dents Run near Benezette in Elk County.
Parada said he and Finders Keepers led the FBI to the site where they believed lost Civil War gold was buried with the understanding of getting a finder’s fee for the gold.
The FBI had a company scan the area and the company said there could be nine tons of gold buried on the site.
The dig took place on March 13 and 14, 2018, and the FBI claims it found nothing. Parada claims the FBI found the nine tons of gold and spirited it away. Parada said he believes the FBI did this so it wouldn’t have to share the gold with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania because the FBI discovered it was Confederate gold and not Union gold. Parada said if it were Union gold, the FBI would be entitled to it. If it were Confederate gold, the federal government would only get 2.5 tons of the gold and Pennsylvania would get the rest.
Parada has sued the FBI seeking documents and video recordings that the FBI took during the dig. Parada said the FBI is delaying releasing the files and are seeking a four month extension.
“They are trying to find a way to come out good on this and they are not,” Parada said.
Parada said he and Finders Keepers have been featured in numerous television shows on the History Channel, Discovery Channel and the Travel Channel.
Parada said he and Finders Keepers are currently in talks with a film company to possibly have a television series on the Discovery Channel based on the company’s treasure hunting expeditions across the United States.