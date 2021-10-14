The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 7-13:
- Valerie J. Ruffner and Matthew Milliron to Matthew A. Ruffner and Amber N. Ruffner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Rodney Sean Foster and Stephanie L. Foster to Rodney Sean Foster and Stephanie L. Foster, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Nicholas C. Reynolds and Kristen E. Reynolds to Derek B. Heckathorne and Amy L. Moosmann, $80,000, Huston Township.
- Robert L. Wills and Joann C. Wills to Bryon K. Wills and Brett E. Wills, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Norma J. Lingenfelter, trustee, Ronald E. Lingenfelter revocable living trust, by trustee, and Norma J. Lingenfelter revocable living trust, by trustee, to Kenneth E. Schenk Jr., $30,000, Graham Township.
- Kara G. Bergum to Alexis Renee Sopic and George McCarty, $159,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Matthew J. Gray to Roger Maraglia and Marleen Meraglia, $12,000, Huston Township.
- Means Realty LP, Robert M. Means, general partner, and Holly C. Means, general partner, to Jessica J. Schuckers, $55,000, Union Township.
- Randy C. Korb, administrator, and Anthony J. Korb estate to Randy C. Korb and Steven J. Korb, $1, Union Township.
- Louise Marie Welder to Louise Marie Welder, Bunny A. Sayers and Matthew P. Sayers, $1, Penn Township.
- Rodney M. Fontenoy and Loretta J. Fontenoy to Rodney M. Fontenoy and Loretta J. Fontenoy, $1, Pike Township.
- Leyna A. Seyler and Damine Daniel to Ralph H. David and Willie Bell David, $304,400, Pike Township.
- Mary Z. Kestetter to Mary Z. Kerstetter, $1, Covington Township.
- Eugene Miller and Tessa Miller to Tessa Miller, $1, Sandy Township.
- Ronald B. Valenza, Richard A. Valenza and Joseph E. Valenza to Ronald B. Valenza and Nancy M. Valenza, $1, Covington Township.
- Laura Moschgat and Gerald Moschgat to Richard Elter and Charleen Elter, $19,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth Naugle and Sandra Naugle to Mark J. Irvine and Tracy C. Irvine, $57,000, DuBois City.
- James P. Hile to Maria E. Sidorick, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Virgil H. Morrow and Betty Lou Morrow to Nathan A. Rydbom and Taylor R. Berger, $82,500, Coalport Borough.
- Donald R. Evans and Sally Evans to Michael T. Lloyd, $172,500, Woodward Township.
- Robert D. Saupp estate and Diane M. Herr, administratrix, to Diane M. Herr and Allan T. Herr, $1, Decatur Township.
- Diane L. Tangeman, executrix, and Elaine F. Nelson estate to Dustin Shindledecker, $69,900, DuBois City.
- David Allen Vilke to David Allen Vilke and Janet Vilke, $1, Gulich Township.
- Melvin L. Smith and Mary E. Smith to Sidney K. Linch and Charmaine L. Linch, $20,000, Girard Township.
- Todd R. Devallance and Cheryl J. Devallance to Aaron J. Devallance, $1, Sandy Township.
- Steveann Rusnak to Mark J. Rusnak, $1, Decatur Township.
- Sherry A. White to Brant Frisbee and Kylee Vancuren, $205,000, Sandy Township.
- Frances J. Gross, Susan G. Morgan, Jack Morgan, Thomas E. Gross, Barbara Gross, Patricia A. Mock, Ardean Mock, Steven G. Gross, Tracy Gross, John P. Morgan and Frances Gross to Todd Kelley and Shorty’s Deer Camp, $125,000, Bradford Township.
- Virginia Spencer to Raymond L. Spencer and Christine A. Spencer, $1, Penn Township.
- Charity D. Bock to Sherry A. Lefevre, $1, Bradford Township.
- Barbara E. Dixon to Aaron J. Rothrock and Dawn R. Rothrock, $89,655, Boggs Township.
- Mary Ann Libreatori and Vincent Libreatori III to Craig A. McCracken and Valerie C. McCracken, $39,000, Lawrence Township.
- Duane E. Wriglesworth to Matthew D. Huling, $38,000, Lawrence Township.
- Frederick A. Ghaner, Debbie Ghaner and Rhonda Ghaner to Ronda Ghaner and Justine C. Varner, $1, Decatur Township.
- D. Paul Lynch to Donald P. Lynch Jr. and Daniel P. Lynch, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas B. McCracken and Fawn McCracken to Charles L. McCracken, $1, Penn Township.
- Gerald E. Lauder, Raymond J. Lauder, Gerald J. Lauder and Penny L. Robinson to Raymond J. Lauder and Gerald E. Lauder, $1, Bradford Township.
- Gerald E. Lauder, Raymond J. Lauder, Gerald J. Lauder and Penny L. Robinson to Gerald E. Lauder, Penny L. Robinson and Gerald J. Lauder, $1, Bradford Township.
- Gerald E. Lauder, Raymond J. Lauder, Gerald J. Lauder and Penny L. Robinson to Raymond J. Lauder, $1, Bradford Township.
- Angelita G. Black, administratrix, and Donald R. Black estate to Angelita G. Black, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mark A. Muhaw to Yancy M. Lee, $3,000, Gulich Township.
- Robert W. Hess Jr. to H3 Enterprises LLC, $12,000, Penn Township.
- Douglas A. Maines and Selena M. Maines to Dennis L. McCracken and Patricia C. McCracken, $50,000, Bradford Township.
- Pamela M. Samanka, co-executrix, Susan C. McCarty, co-executrix, and George J. Harvey estate to Jeffrey J. Harvey and Cathi J. Harvey, $110,000, Sandy Township.
- Gregory E. Donahue and Patricia K. Donahue to Jeremy S. Keen and Lauren E. Keen, $145,000, DuBois City.
- Arec B. Cook to Arec B. Cook and Lisa M. Cook, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Clara Gail Sabol and William J. Sabol to Peter Setaro and Bonnie Setaro, $115,000, Cooper Township.
- Maximilien J. Mick estate and Brenda Lee Yingling estate to Nita Kanouff, $60,000, Bigler Township.
- Joseph T. Bowser and Kathryn M. Bowser to Kurt Johnson, $66,600, DuBois City.
- Esper J. Elias to George P. Elias, $1, Burnside Township.
- Michael R. Kozak and Doris Ann Kozak to Kristen T. Douthit, $148,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Dorothy L. Shive to Patrick L. Shive and Jo Ellen Shive, $1, Cooper Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Christopher G. Bentz and Nannette M. Bentz, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to James LaPoint and Carrie LaPoint, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michael Wilson and Mary Wilson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Charles T. Farneth and Sherry L. Farneth to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Larry J. Cole to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph J. Haines III, executor, Linda Haines estate and Sonya C. Vernau estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael J. Riley and Tabitha S. Riley to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard Harwath, Anna Harwath and Susan Farrell to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia L. Farrell, Jean M. Knarr, Mark A. Farrell and Colleen A. Farrell to Jean M. Knarr, $1, Burnside Township.
- John Albert Butler and Anna Fay Butler to John E. Butler, $1, Decatur Township.
- Julia A. Smalley to Julia A. Smalley, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth W. Lazere to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Charissa E. Hart to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Marcia E. Paluch to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Anthony Anderson and Annie P. Anderson to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joyce Henning, sole survivor, Eric Henning, sole survivor, and Alton W. Henning estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Katherine D. Emery, sole survivor, and Paul C. Emery estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Neil W. Head, executrix, Elaine E. Reethof estate and Gerhard Reethof estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Christopher Bentz and Nannette M. Bentz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- D. Gay Jewell Love, executrix, and Ruth M. Jewell estate to Donna Jewell Carroll and Terry Michael Carroll, $1, Chest Township.
- Genevieve Murray to Gregory B. Murray, $1, Sandy Township.
- Murray’s Ford Inc. to Gregory B. Murray, $1, Sandy Township.
- John L. G. Ferguson to Nicole L. Keith Garland, $88,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Ryan L. Gwizdala and Jennifer Gwizdala to Christopher Barrett, $189,000, DuBois City.
- Randy L. Rougeux and Ruth A. Rougeux to Dennis Lee Rougeux Jr., $1, Lawrence Township.
- Chris E. Richmond, individually and trustee, Sheri L. Richmond, individually and trustee, Chris E. Richmond revocable living trust and Sheri L. Richmond revocable living trust to Brandon E. Piper and Michelle L. Piper, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Anthony Schultz and Kelsey Schultz to Brittany Madera and Jeremy Cutler, $81,900, Lawrence Township.