DUBOIS –David Stern, CEO of Paris Companies at 67 Hoover Ave., DuBois, will be the guest speaker for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 40th Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. This event will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Dr., DuBois.
Reservations for the dinner are $25 per person and are due by Sept. 11. The payments are to be sent to the DuBois Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 409, DuBois, 15801.
The menu is: stuffed chicken breast or roast beef with gravy, cabbage and noodles, parsley potatoes, green beans with mushroom sauce, salad, rolls, desert, coffee and punch.
The history of Paris Cleaners goes back over 100 years. Founded by entrepreneur and inventor August Paris, the company was started in the 1920’s in Brockway. It was later bought by Jack Stern in the 1950’s. David Stern, Jack’s son, joined the company out of college in 1973 and started various laundry divisions. As David celebrates his 50th year with the company, he is happy to share how Paris Cleaners started as a single dry-cleaning operation in Brockway and grew to one of the nation’s largest textile providers in the country.