Lawrence Township Supervisors will host a public hearing on a proposed solar power plant on June 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Cavalry Road Solar of Lowell, Mass. is proposing to construct a solar power plant on three parcels with a combined area of 232 acres along Cavalry Road. The land is zoned rural agriculture and it requires a conditional use approval from the township supervisors.
For a conditional use, a public hearing is required to be held to provide the public with the opportunity to voice their opinions on the project. The conditional use also allows supervisors to place conditions on the project to limit adverse affects on neighbors.
In other business, supervisors approved the land development plan of Blue Sky Rentals to build additional storage units at its facility behind Arby’s.
Code Enforcement officer Agatha Lauder said there was an issue of whether or the plans should be sent to the township’s engineers for review.
Project Engineer Wilson Fisher of Hess & Fisher Engineers of Clearfield said the issue is whether an engineering study is needed to determine if the storm water infrastructure in the area is sufficient to handle the additional structures.
Fisher said he talked with the previous property owner, who said there is more than enough storm water facilities on the property to handle the additional development.
The industrial park also has sufficient storm water pipes to handle any additional flow from the development, Fisher said.
Fisher also said the project is time sensitive and the applicant must have its “due diligence” completed by the first of May.
Supervisor Randy Powell made the motion to approve the land development plan with the condition that if any storm water problems occur after construction, the applicant would be required to correct them.
In other business:
- Supervisors voted to proceed with Phase 2 of the dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. Phase 2 will have Bash Contracting of Clearfield fence in a section of the dog park for smaller dogs at a cost of $9,480.
- Supervisors voted to approve the lot consolidation application at 707 Jade Rd. made by Shari Merry.