MORRISDALE — In lieu of recent cyber security attacks happening within various organizations and townships in Clearfield County, Graham Township officials as taking every measure possible to make sure that their information is kept safe.
Secretary Cathy Youcheff is attending a Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors webinar regarding internet safety and cyber security to help further her knowledge on the matter.
“I figured with such a high amount of cyber attacks happening in this area lately, it would be the best thing to do,” said Youcheff. “We want to keep this information to ourselves and we want what’s best for our community, so I think this webinar would be in the township’s best interest.”
Another plus side for this course is that it is entirely free. Reportedly, courses like this often times come with a cost, but due to the high frequency of cyber attacks recently, Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors is offering this course for free.
After the idea of this course was tossed around by the supervisors for several minutes, it was unanimously approved.
“This is a great idea, I think,” said Supervisor Dean Graham. “You can always have too little information on matters like this, but you can never have enough information. This absolutely is in our best interest to have Cathy do this course.”
After Youcheff completes the webinar, she will then teach the township supervisors about the information she had learned, so that all township employees will eventually have the adequate knowledge on what to do if Graham Twp. is the victim of a cyber attack.