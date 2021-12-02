CURWENSVILLE — General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club held its November meeting at the Curwensville Community Center.
A Chinese Auction provided the entertainment.
Regular business was conducted. Sherry Vokes reported author Adrianne Johnston Robinson would conduct a book signing for her book “Growing Up Johnston” Nov. 6 at the Curwensville Public Library.
President Rhonda Sheeder thanked all club members who helped to decorate the corner for Christmas and for all the assistance with the Trunk or Treat Oct. 30 sponsored by Curwensville Area Elementary School and member Barb Baronak for the use of her trunk.
The club’s December meeting will be held Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center. The entertainment will be provided by Carrie Tonelli accompanied by Sandy Buhler.