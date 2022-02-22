CURWENSVILLE — The newest production from students at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School will be “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” March 3-5 at the district’s auditorium.
Featuring songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” follows mysterious candy manufacturer Willy Wonka, played by Maizy Hoover, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his delicious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.
Children around the world are hoping to be one of the lucky few, and as the tickets begin appearing, each candidate is interviewed by Phineous Trout (Phineas Mileski) who helps the audience learn the personalities of the contestants. Four of the five winning children, Augustus Gloop (Wyatt Stephens), Veruca Salt (Emily Smeal), Violet Beauregarde (Jordan Turner), and Mike Teavee (Danny Redding) are insufferable brats. The fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket portrayed by Alaina Anderson who buys the candy bar containing the last ticket from the Candyman (Marina Garrison) in his town. The five of them embark on a journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination, filled with life lessons, sweets and inventions.
Accompanying the children are their guardians, Mrs. Gloop (Gracie Butler), Mr. Salt (Simon Mendat), Mrs. Beauregarde (Megan McCracken), Ms. Teavee (Leah Smay), and Grandpa Joe (Jorja Fleming). Along the way, they encounter sights and smells beyond compare and, of course, the famous Oompa Loompas.
“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” will be performed Thursday, March 3; Friday, March 4; and Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. nightly at Curwensville Area High School’s auditorium.
In addition to the regular evening performances, there will also be a sensory-friendly performance at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. During a sensory-friendly performance the sound level for special effects is reduced, house lights remain on at a low level in the theater during the performance, and there is a reduction of strobe lighting and lighting focused on the audience. There will also be an opportunity to have pictures taken with the characters following the performance.
All seating is assigned, and tickets are $8 each.
Call 814-236-1100 or visit the high school office or the school’s website, www.curwensville.org, for details about purchasing tickets.