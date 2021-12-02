CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has announced its memorial donations made during the months of October and November.

The donations are:

  • Patricia Gail Bloom by Olanta Lutheran Church
  • Ruth C. Caldwell by Diane, Pam and Terry
  • Jodi Hess D’Antonio by Coffee League members
  • Emma Guarino by GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club, Clearfield Professional Group LLC and Curwensville Area High School Alumni Association
  • Jim Harzinski by Karen McDonald
  • Jodi Hess by D’Antonio Coffee Club members
  • Denny Lezzer by Moldy Oldie Group, Ron Scipione, Curwensville Area Education Association, Susan Wingard and Sue Marino and family
  • Girl and Avondale Johnston by Grampian Lions Club
  • Ida Mae Richards by Olanta Lutheran Church
  • Helen Painter by Karen McDonald
  • Marian Schalk by Susan Wingard
  • Stanley R. Trybus by Curwensville Area Education Association
  • Joe Williams by Tom and Peg Blackburn and Karen McDonald
  • Laura Wingard by Susan Wingard
  • William Wingard by Susan Wingard
  • Judith Zimmerman by Sister Theresa

