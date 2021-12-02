CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has announced its memorial donations made during the months of October and November.
The donations are:
- Patricia Gail Bloom by Olanta Lutheran Church
- Ruth C. Caldwell by Diane, Pam and Terry
- Jodi Hess D’Antonio by Coffee League members
- Emma Guarino by GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club, Clearfield Professional Group LLC and Curwensville Area High School Alumni Association
- Jim Harzinski by Karen McDonald
- Jodi Hess by D’Antonio Coffee Club members
- Denny Lezzer by Moldy Oldie Group, Ron Scipione, Curwensville Area Education Association, Susan Wingard and Sue Marino and family
- Girl and Avondale Johnston by Grampian Lions Club
- Ida Mae Richards by Olanta Lutheran Church
- Helen Painter by Karen McDonald
- Marian Schalk by Susan Wingard
- Stanley R. Trybus by Curwensville Area Education Association
- Joe Williams by Tom and Peg Blackburn and Karen McDonald
- Laura Wingard by Susan Wingard
- William Wingard by Susan Wingard
- Judith Zimmerman by Sister Theresa