Lawrence Township Supervisors this week appointed Sgt. Julie Curry as interim chief of the police department effective Dec. 31.
Chief Douglas Clark retiring on Jan. 28, but his last working day is on Dec. 30. Clark recommended Curry be appointed interim chief until the new regional police department is created.
The township and Clearfield Borough are in the process of combining their police departments and forming a regional police department.
The regional police commission has already appointed Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Borough Police Department as chief, and Curry as assistant chief to head the new regional police department.
With Curry slated to being elevated to interim chief, she will likely be the last chief and the first woman to hold the position of chief of the Lawrence Township Police Department. Curry has been with the police department since 2003.
Supervisors also voted to hire Bailey Flanagan of Cleafield as full-time assistant secretary/treasurer with a pay of $16.50 per hour and a meeting pay of $35.
Flanagan will train under current Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner, who is planning to retire. Flanagan take over Shaffer’s post when she does.
Supervisors also voted to hire Nick Kovalick effective Dec. 18 and Theo Weaver as pull time police officers pending completion of psychological evaluations and receipt of paperwork.
The police officers are replacing Clark and an officer who is planning to retire before the end of the year.