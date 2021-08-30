HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 108 new cases of COVID-19 in one week, according to the state Department of Health. The county also registered one more coronavirus-related death.
Elk County added 51 new cases and Jefferson County added 53 new cases. Neither county reported any coronavirus-related deaths.
Blair County added 146 new cases, Cambria County added 210 cases and Centre County added 183. Cambria County also reported two more deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –14,038 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria –15,470 total cases and 448 deaths
- Centre –17,638 total cases and 230 deaths
- Clearfield –9,208 total cases and 164 deaths
- Elk –3,019 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson –3,532 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 9,078 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 1,297,119.
There are 1,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 476 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 20 stood at 7.8%.
There were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry over the weekend for a total of 28,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 65.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.