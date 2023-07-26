At yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board, board chairman President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said the Clearfield County Probation Department is overwhelmed with cases, so the courts are no longer placing defendants on supervised bail.
According to Ammerman, there are currently 55 people on supervised bail, and all these supervised bail cases are handled by one probation officer.
Supervised bail is when a defendant is released on bail but the judge orders the defendant to be under the supervision of the probation department, which usually requires the defendant to report regularly to the probation department, be drug tested and follow any other stipulations set by the judge and the probation department.
However, Ammerman said the same probation officer that handles the supervised bail cases is also responsible for defendants who are on intensive supervision — and there are currently 64 of these cases.
Due to the heavy caseload, these cases aren’t getting enough supervision or intensive supervision, Ammerman said.
“We just don’t have enough staff to appropriately supervise bail cases,” Ammerman added. “The cases just keep going up.”
Because of this, Ammerman said they are no longer putting people on supervised bail. He said in the near future, the courts will be going to the Clearfield County Commissioners to talk about what can be done about the probation department.
“We are just getting overwhelmed,” Ammerman said. “We are at the point where we can’t handle what we have.”
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers agreed that caseload continues to increase.
Following the meeting, Ammerman was asked if the problem was related to too many open positions in the probation department, or if more positions need to be added to the probation department.
Ammerman said he doesn’t believe there are any open positions in the probation department, and said additional positions need to be added.
But Ammerman acknowledged the commissioners are in a difficult situation because there are some departments such as Domestic Relations and Children, Youth and Family Services, which are in even worse position because they are running at roughly 50 percent staff and they can’t fill the positions they have.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the commissioners will begin working on the budget in October and would discuss it at that time. But he said to add staff to the probation department, they have to find a way to pay for it.
Glass estimates it would cost the county about $80,000 for each additional employee added to the probation department when salary and benefits are included.
Glass and Sobel said right now, commissioners are focusing on looking for ways to solve the staffing problems at CYS.
Glass said both CYS and probation department employees have important jobs and they operate under difficult and stressful situations. But he said the difference between the two departments right now is the probation department is fully staffed and CYS isn’t even close to being fully staffed, and the state is “on their backs” about the situation at CYS.