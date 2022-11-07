Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III issued an update on Monday regarding the process to fill the vacant commissioner position.
Clearfield County Commissioner Tony Scotto resigned last month, leaving it to Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas Judges — President Fredric J. Ammerman and Paul Cherry — to selecting Scotto’s replacement.
In case of a tie, Ammerman as president judge would cast the tie breaking vote.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old, and registered to vote in Clearfield County as a Republican. The appointee will serve until Dec. 31, 2023, unless the appointee is elected as commissioner in the November 2023 General Election.
Bell issued a statement yesterday saying of the 36 people who sent in applications, 35 were submitted prior to the Oct. 21 deadline. The one that did not meet the deadline would not be considered, Bell said.
“Upon the applications being received, they were reviewed by the Court along with any other documents submitted. The Election Office has verified that each candidate is a registered Republican in Clearfield County, and the Court has also examined each candidate’s voting history,” Bell wrote.
Bell said criminal background checks will be done for the applicants considered “finalists.”
Ammerman has begun interviewing select candidates. However, due to the large number of submissions, Bell said it is not possible for the court to interview all of the applicants.
Bell said he expects the court to make an appointment within two or three weeks.