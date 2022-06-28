Staff no-shows hit several departments at the Clearfield County Courthouse for the second day in a row Tuesday.
Yesterday, the prothonotary, sheriff’s, district attorney, treasurer and taxes and assessment continued to be plagued by large numbers of staff members calling in sick.
The latest call-offs appear to be centered in Clearfield County Courthouse offices.
On June 16 and 17, the entire first shift at the Clearfield County Jail called in sick, forcing the 12 to 8 a.m. shift to work a 16 hour shift on both days.
The latest staff shortages have left the prothonotary with only one employee in the office — Deputy Prothonotary Gidget Spencer.
Treasurer Carol Fox was the only person to show up for work in her office, but remained open on both days.
The prothonotary’s office has boxes outside its office for people to submit their paperwork, but the office remains largely closed except for emergency situations and for Protection from Abuse orders.
And in the sheriff’s office, only Sheriff Michael Churner, Deputy Sheriff Rob Thomas and a single part-time officer showed up for work on both days, but all of the full-time deputies and all of the clerical staff called in sick.
And again on Tuesday, three of the clerical staff in the District Attorney’s office called in sick.
However, the court system itself continues to run at 100 percent including court administration, probation and domestic relations, according to Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortetz “Chip” Bell III.
Clearfield County Commissioners and four of the six bargaining units or unions representing county employees at the Clearfield County Jail, court related, court appointed and residual, continue to be at loggerheads over a new contract.
Residual includes county employees that work across a variety of departments and includes many clerical positions.
So far, only the probation officers and the employees of the Children, Youth and Family Services have signed new contracts.
Commissioners held their regular meeting yesterday and when asked about how negotiations with the remaining four unions are progressing, Commissioners Dave Glass and John Sobel said the other four bargaining units have broke off communications and are taking the dispute to arbitration.
Commissioner Tony Scotto is on vacation and was not at the meeting.
For arbitration, both sides will make their case before an arbiter and the arbiter would then decide on the contract and it would be legally binding for both sides.
Sobel said the remaining four contracts are scheduled to arbitration in late July but Glass said there is still time to get new contracts completed before then.
“We would be happy to talk to the unions,” Glass said.
When asked why contract negotiations have been so difficult this year, Glass said the county is in a situation where its employees are receiving very low pay but have a very generous health insurance policy and the commissioners are trying to “rebalance” this so employees receive higher pay in exchange for cost reductions to the county for health insurance. He said any time health insurance changes are proposed, it is a “tough conversation.”
But he said the rebalancing is necessary to get the county on a sustainable path.
Sobel said he believes the primary desire among the employees is for higher wages and he hopes the commissioners can accomplish this by shifting money from benefits to higher wages.
At the June 14 meeting, Sobel said he is unwilling to increase taxes to pay for higher employee salaries.
Also at that commissioners meeting, two employees said for many employees, the increased costs of health care would far outstrip the proposed pay increases.
When asked yesterday about the large number of employees calling in sick, Glass provided the media with a written statement reiterating the commissioners’ desire to “re-balance” the benefits package and offer employees higher wages.
“I also note that while there have been an extremely high number of sick day call-offs over the past few weeks, to my knowledge no employee has admitted to any organized event. I am not accusing anyone of anything here, but hypothetically speaking ... if this event was/is organized among union personnel, I object to it in the strongest terms,” Glass wrote.
Glass noted that the four remaining unions have arbitration rights but do not have strike rights and said the commissioners are willing to negotiate with the unions to work out new contracts.
Sobel and Glass said yesterday it would be better for everyone if they could reach an agreement among themselves instead of having a third party arbitrator decide the contracts for them.
When the commissioners were asked what consequences would be if it was determined the employees coordinated their efforts in calling in sick, Glass and Sobel said the investigation is ongoing and couldn’t comment.