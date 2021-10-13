Clearfield County’s recycling and illegal dumping enforcement programs are looking at steep budget cuts in 2023, according to Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority Director Jodi Brennan.
At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, Brennan recommended the commissioners approve the Solid Waste Advisory Committee’s recommendations for the new Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Services Proposals as a part of the county’s Integrated Waste Management Plan.
The Integrated Waste Management Plan has a 10-year period starting in January 2023 and the plan must show there is enough capacity to handle the county’s waste, Brennan said.
The new plan is similar to the current plan, whereas Clearfield County’s waste would continue to go to the Greentree Landfill in Kersey, Elk County, the Wayne Township Landfill in Clinton County, as well as the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station, Brennan said.
However, providers will be providing $21,500 per year less in voluntary contributions to the county’s programs starting in 2023.
Additionally, the county was informed that the state is cutting the county’s 904 Recycling Grant allocation by approximately $14,000 in 2023, which means starting next year, the county’s recycling and illegal dumping programs will see a $35,000 per year reduction in revenue.
“It is a pretty significant cut considering a budget of $120,000,” Brennan said.
Much of the $120,000 budget goes toward paying for the county’s five recycling drop-off centers, which are located at Curwensville at the borough garage, the Woodward Township Building, the Cooper Township Building, the Penfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Brady Township Municipal Building.
It also pays for the county’s illegal dumping enforcement program. The 15 participating municipalities currently pay a $500 fee for the service and those fees cover roughly half of the cost of the program, Brennan said.
Brennan said if they don’t find additional sources of funding, the SWA would be forced to cut some services.
She said these programs are getting more expensive to operate as the cost of fuel and other expenses go up.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the advisory committees recommendations for the Solid Waste Management Services proposals.
The SWA and the county will now negotiate with the three providers and initiate the 90-day public comment period and a public hearing would be held before final approval.
The county is required to have the Integrated Waste Management Plan.