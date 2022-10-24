Clearfield County has received 35 applicants from candidates seeking appointment to the open county commissioner seat vacated by the resignation of Tony Scotto of DuBois.
Scotto resigned his post earlier this month to move into a position in the private sector, he said.
The deadline for applications was on Friday, and the list of applicants includes 32 males and three females.
To qualify for the position, the applicant must be a registered Republican voter in Clearfield County.
They are, John Kordish, John A. Naddeo, William Lawhead, Warren Mikesell, Henry Daugherty, Shad Spencer, Brian K. Spencer, Sam Mollica, Izen Lingenfelter, Dan O’Dell, Tim Potts, Terry Wigfield, Susan Williams, Daniel Shepler Jr., Pamela Peters, Mary E. Tatum, John Shirey, P. H. Bojalad, Hank Wilson, Tim Winters, Joseph Bigar Jr., Martin Kaschalk, Jeremy Ruffner, Richard Hughes, Charles E. Hodges Jr., Steve Albert, Lynda McCracken, Edward J. Master Jr., Andrew Shimko, Daniel Mentre, Josh Berndt, Steven Livergood, Charles Guarino, and Nathan McClellan.
This is a significant increase from the two applicants the county had received as of Oct. 10.
The next step is for Clearfield County Court Administration confirm the applicants are registered Republicans.
Once that process is completed, Clearfield County Common Pleas President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul Cherry will decide who will fill the commissioners seat from the qualified list of applicants, Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said.
In case of a tie, Ammerman as president judge would break the tie and select the next commissioner.
Commissioner John Sobel said he is pleased that so many people have submitted their name for appointment, and said it shows people are interested in county government.
“The judges have their work cut out for them,” Sobel said.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said he is “encouraged” by the number of applicants and said he is confident the judges will make a good choice.
The term of the successful appointee would be until the end of 2023.