Clearfield County is offering its employees financial incentives to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The county is offering its approximately 200 full-time employees and 50 part-time employees $300 if they are fully vaccinated against the virus, and an additional $200 if they receive the booster shot, Commissioner John Sobel said in an interview in Monday.
To be paid the initial $300, employees must receive both shots if they receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single shot of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Sobel said.
Employees have until March 1 to show proof of vaccination (vaccination card) to the county to receive the funds.
Those employees who have already been vaccinated will also receive the funds, Sobel said.
Sobel noted that the commissioners are not mandating employees be vaccinated.
“This is an incentive, not a mandate,” Sobel said.
If all of the county’s employees take advantage of the incentive, it will cost the county approximately $125,000.
Sobel said the county is paying for the cost using COVID-19 relief money it received from the federal government.
“We just want all our employees, their families, and the public to be safe,” Sobel said.
Sobel said the commissioners have talked about doing this for months, but decided to move forward with it last week. But he said they had to inform the employees unions beforehand to see if there was any opposition and Sobel said none of them were.