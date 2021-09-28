According to Clearfield County Board of Elections Director Dawn Graham, her office is in search of poll workers in the following precincts:
- Burnside Borough
- Chest Township
- Woodward Township – 2nd precinct
Workers must reside in these precincts to be able to work.
Also, due to the lack of poll workers, Coalport Borough will be voting at the Beccaria Township – 1st Precinct, St. Basil’s Hall for the upcoming Nov. 2, 2021 Municipal Election.
If we are unable to find workers in these locations, you may be forced to vote in another Anyone interested in being a poll worker should call Graham’s office as soon as possible if interested at (814)765-2642 Ext. 5053.