The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently thanked members of their party for participating in the first round of the petition process for statewide candidates and local Democratic precinct committeepersons. The second round of petitions begin on March 18 for PA Senate, PA House and State Democratic Committee.
Obtaining signatures for names to be on the ballot is the first step in the Democratic process. Democratic voters can stop by the HQ Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. to sign petitions. CCDC also has campaign signs and will be open March 18, March 23 and March 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Voters can go to the CCDC website at www.clearfieldcountydemocrats.org and look for regular updates to the “Meet the Candidates” section as candidates are confirmed.
CCDC is launching their 2022 Rent Drive to fund the HQ located at 106 N. 2nd St. in Clearfield. Donations can be mailed to CCDC Rent Drive, P.O. Box 262, Clearfield, PA 16830.
CCDC HQ is available as a meeting place for Democratic candidates, individuals and groups. Reservations can be made by calling 814-205-3451.
The next public committee meeting will be held on March 21, 2022 at 7p.m. Meetings are open to all registered Democrats. Members can attend at the HQ or receive a virtual zoom link by emailing Clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.