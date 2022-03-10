Highlights from the recent meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners include:
- Director Adam Curry of Clearfield County’s Information Technology Department reported the county has started the process of changing the county’s website address domain from .org to .gov. The switch will change all of the county’s email addresses, and he said they will keep both up and running for a while to transition to the new address.
- Commissioners voted to hire Paul Bojolad, caseworker, Children, Youth and Family Services.
- Commissioners approved the following separations/retirements, Keirstin McGarry, adult probation, Anita Heffner, district magistrate secretary in DuBois and Heidi Marks-Ibberson, deputy warden. Heffner has been a county employee for approximately 30 years, and Marks-Ibberson made important contributions during a transitional period at the Clearfield County Jail. On behalf of the commissioners, John Sobel thanked both of them for their service to the county.
- Commissioners voted to approve the amendments to the contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The GEO Group will be operating a federal immigration center in Decatur Township, and the amendments are regarding some of the reimbursement amounts the GEO Group would get from the federal government, Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
- Commissioners opened bids for the printing of election ballots. The bids were tabled pending review.
- The salary board set the salary of the Deputy Warden position at $40,000 effective March 8.