Clearfield County Salary Board approved the compensation for salaried employees at its meeting yesterday.
The salaried employees are non-elected employees who are not represented by a labor union.
According to Commissioner John Sobel, on average the salaried employees are receiving an average of a $3,300 pay increase from last year.
But some employees received a larger increase and some received a smaller pay increase. Sobel said when looking at the salaries, commissioners noticed that some employees were being paid less to a similar situated employees in other departments so they received a bigger increase to bring these employees’ salaries in line with their counterparts in other departments.
Likewise, employees who were being paid a little more than their counterparts received a lower pay increase.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he has long believed county employee salaries are too low, but on the other hand the county has a very generous health insurance plan. And Glass said for some employees, their health insurance costs the county more than their salary and this is unsustainable. Glass said changing this will be difficult but it must be done either now or in the near future.
Glass said this discrepancy makes it difficult for the county to attract younger employees who care more about the salary of a position than the health insurance coverage.
But Glass said the county has more work to do on employees salaries.
To pay for the increase in salaries salaries, the commissioners passed a spousal exclusion provision last month. This requires an employee’s spouse to obtain health insurance through their employer or though another source, such as Medicare, if available, and not use the county’s health insurance.
Sobel said he believes the spousal exclusion provision will save the county enough money to offset the cost of the pay increases, but he said they won’t know for sure until the end of the year.
Sobel said in these times of high inflation, this is the only way the county can afford to pay employees higher salaries because they do not want to increase taxes on residents.
About a dozen county employees attended the meeting but only two spoke during the public comment portion of the meetings.
Deputy Prothonotary Gidget Spencer, said the spousal exclusion will cost her family about $8,000, while saving the county no money on health insurance because she is already on the family plan.
“I’m sure any raise will not compensate for that amount,” Spencer said.
She said her compensation as deputy prothonotary would be the lowest among Class 6 counties.
And she said the commissioners made their decision with little communication with county employees.
“We will never be able to hire anyone with experience at this point,” Spencer said.
Judicial Secretary Judy Shirey said the spousal exclusion will cost her $4,800 per year.
She said she has worked for the county since 1994 and has never seen morale so low and the county has already lost many hard working employees because they can no longer afford to work for the county, leaving the current employees to do more.
Glass said he understood the frustration of employees and said it is incumbent on the commissioners to change the salary compensation in such a way to offset employee losses from health insurance.
“I don’t think we are there but it is my hope that in the next year or two we get there,” Glass said. “This is a first step.”
County Controller Robert Edwards said he believes the county should move forward with approving the new salaries, but said the county should do a study on salaries and benefits and compare them with counties of comparable size and said he would be willing to head up the study.
Glass said he agreed that the study should be done.
The salary board voted 4-0 to approve the salary list.