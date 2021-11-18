The Osceola Mills Community Winter Supper, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4:30-6 p.m., will be held at Osceola Mills Alliance Church, 112 Trcziyulny St., not at Osceola Mills United Methodist Church as previously stated in area church news.
