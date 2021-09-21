The 2021 season Corner Concert Series was a huge success, and raised $2,231 this summer for Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families, restfamilies.org
REST founder Bobbie Johnson extended her appreciation.
“Thanks to the Corner Concert Series, Steve, Susie, all the sponsors, the musicians and all who have come to support this amazing community outreach! With your help, REST has been able to meet so many needs for area kinship families and because of your generosity, will be able to continue meeting these needs into the future! Because of your support, the lives of so many — especially children — have been positively impacted,” Johnson said.
Sponsors for the 2021 Season were Swisher Concrete Products, BioGraphics, getingearconsulting.com, Rowles Energy, Shelby Tire, Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors, and Lindsie Wisor –State Farm Insurance.
This year’s series included 13 performances. There was only one total rain out, and one partial rain out. There were several hot evenings but the shade trees along the West Branch of the Susquehanna made these outdoor performances even more enjoyable.
Gratitude is extended to the Clearfield Borough crew for maintaining the park and upgrading the electrical system in the gazebo. Donations collected from the audience are split equally between the charity and the performers, which means well over $4,000 was actually raised to help charity and local musicians. The average attendance was 100 people per show and the average donation was $3.50 per person.
The Corner Concert Series will continue next year under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield, raising funds and awareness for yet another local charity. Music happens every Friday night between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Steve will begin booking performers in the spring, so watch for the announcement on Facebook @cornerconcerts.