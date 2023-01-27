DUBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has alerted motorists that core boring work on four Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County is starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.
This work, which PennDOT previously announced for the week of Jan. 23, impacts the eastbound and westbound bridges at exit 97/Brockway-DuBois and mile marker 99 approximately three miles from exit 101/DuBois-Penfield.
The contractor will implement short-term single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while collecting the core samples. The lane closures will impact traffic as follows:
- Tuesday’s closures will impact the right (travel) lane of I-80 westbound between mile marker 99 and 98.2
- Wednesday’s closures will impact the travel lane of I-80 eastbound between mile marker 98.9 and 99.
- Thursday’s closures will impact the left (passing) lane of I-80 westbound between mile marker 96.6 and 96.2.
- Friday’s closures will impact the passing lane of I-80 eastbound between mile marker 96.2 and 96.6.
PennDOT expects minimal traffic impacts on I-80 but encourages drivers to build a few extra minutes into their travel schedules as short delays are possible while work takes place.