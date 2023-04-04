KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township Supervisors on Monday announced the Community Cleanup and white goods drive will be held Saturday, May 20.
Cooper Township Chairman Randy Williams and Supervisors Charles Saggese and Randy Killion unanimously approved the event.
The tentative plan is for five large roll-off dumpsters to be placed in the following five areas —Grassflat, Drifting, Lanse, Kylertown, and Winburne.
The roll-offs will be in those communities from May 20 until the morning of May 22, giving citizens an opportunity to get rid of any trash or belongings that they no longer find useful. The roll-offs will be hauled away, taking any and all trash and scrap, excluding tires and electronics.
There is a possibility that there could only be three roll-offs, but for now the number remains five.
“This could be a good way to take this excess that we have and give it back to the community a bit,” Williams said.
This will be held on the same day as the township’s white goods drive scheduled for the same day, May 20.
The white goods drive this year will be taking electronics, appliances and scrap. However, this spring, the white goods drive will not be taking tires as in past years.
There will be a white goods and tire drive this coming fall, much like there was last fall.
To have white goods collected, residents need to call the township and provide a name and address. There will be a drive-through collector who will come through to gather items.
The white goods collection will be held on the same day as the community cleanup, encouraging residents to help take care of their community.