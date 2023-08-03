Controversy continued to follow the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday night.
At the meeting, Roadmaster Jim King said he didn’t appreciate getting a phone call on a Friday night from Supervisor Brian Collins threatening legal action against him. King added that Collins told him attorney William A. Shaw Jr. would be contacting him over something that was published in The Progress.
Shaw is the solicitor of Lawrence Township.
To his credit, King said Shaw did not contact him.
The dispute is over the events at the July 18 supervisors meeting. The supervisors have appointed themselves assistant roadmasters and budgeted for the township to pay the three of them a total $36,000 for the year for their services, according to a previous article in The Progress. At the July meeting, King said members of the road crew were upset that the supervisors in their positions of assistant roadmasters were performing work that should be done by union employees.
To prevent any controversy King said that as assistant roadmasters the supervisors should only work when specifically asked by him.
In the July 20, The Progress article on the supervisors meeting The Progress reported that a statement was made that the union filed a grievance over Collins operating a bulldozer. However, after the story ran, King said there was a misunderstanding and this did not occur and The Progress ran the following clarification
“Lawrence Township Roadmaster Jim King said the road crew employees did not file a grievance against the township over Supervisor Brian Collins’ use of a bulldozer because it was stopped after employees complained. The grievance was filed over another matter that has since been resolved.”
However, one day after the clarification ran in The Progress King said he received the threatening phone call from Collins.
King said mistakes and misunderstandings happen but it was resolved and Collins shouldn’t have called him like that.
“I shouldn’t be getting phone calls in the evening, King said. “Wait and come to the shop and talk to me.”
“It ruined my whole weekend with my family,” King said.
And King said if the supervisors don’t want him to be roadmaster anymore they should just tell him.
“I will leave gracefully. If you want me to leave just tell me and I will turn in my two weeks notice,” King said. “If you fire me I will be back in here with a lawyer slamming everyone like they are slamming me.”
After King made the statement, Shaw said because King made statements of possible legal action against the township any further discussion on the matter should be done in an executive session.
Following the regular meeting the supervisors and Shaw held an executive session with King to discuss potential litigation.
Collins participated in the meeting via telephone but did not comment on the issue. Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Randy Powell also did not comment on the issue.
Supervisors Collins and Jeremy Ruffner also have an ongoing dispute with the township auditors that was brought up at the meeting.
At the July meeting, Judy Duncan of the Board of Auditors stated that at the start of the year, the auditors required the supervisors to document what work they completed, and where and when the work was done on their time sheets, and sign them for payment and thus far only Supervisor Randy Powell is doing so.
But Ruffner said he would meet with the board of auditors to resolve the issue.
During the public comment portion of the meeting Bill Ogden criticized Ruffner and Collins for not filling out the time cards as the auditors requested saying the taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent.
He also criticized Collins for participating in the meeting by phone. He said Collins should attend the meeting in person or via video teleconferencing. Ogden attempted to ask Collins a series of questions about his actions as supervisor but Shaw reminded him several times that this is a public comment portion of the meeting.
“We are not here to answer questions,” Shaw said.
After the meeting, The Progress asked Ruffner if he had met with the auditors about the time card issue. Ruffner said they were supposed to meet Tuesday night but one of the auditors was out of town and couldn’t attend so it will be rescheduled.