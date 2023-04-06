Lawrence Township Supervisors recently awarded bids and moved forward with several construction projects including the construction of a new storage facility for stone, and the installation of flagpoles at the township building/police station.
Supervisors authorized the road crew to begin installation of three flagpoles at the township building, which also houses the Clearfield Regional Police Department.
Roadmaster Jim King said installing the flagpoles is going to be difficult because the ground in front of the township building is filled with chunks of concrete slabs.
Supervisor Randy Powell said the land used to be swamp land and it was filled in with the chunks of concrete.
King said if they try to pour concrete into the ground to mount the flagpoles, the concrete would just disappear through the gaps in the concrete fill.
“You could use a truckload of concrete and not come up with anything,” King said.
Powell agreed and said to install the flagpoles, the township will likely have to build a wooden box and fill it with concrete to support them.
King said the township might have to get a hammer to attach to the excavator to hammer some holes in the concrete fill for the concrete footers for the flagpoles.
“It’s going to be a little bit costly,” King said.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township has had the flagpoles for some time now and would like to get them up. He said the township has received numerous comments from the public on how the township does not have a flagpole in front of the township building/police station.
“I just don’t know where else to put them,” Ruffner said.
Ruffner and Powell told King that before the road crew starts on its Dirt and Gravel Road grant projects, to go ahead and start digging the holes for the flagpoles and see what he runs into.
“We have lots of dirt and we can put the dirt back. If we make a mess, we make a mess,” Ruffner said.
Supervisors voted to award the bid to construct a new storage building to house its stone to T English Construction of Clearfield at a cost not to exceed $150,000.
Supervisors also voted to award its paving bid to New Enterprise Stone and Lime of New Enterprise for $297,759.