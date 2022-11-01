STATE COLLEGE — State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, recently announced that Houtzdale Borough has been awarded a $75,000 state grant to help offset the costs of a storm sewer replacement project.
“From my time in county government until now, I’ve always made it a point to be accessible and to work with our local governments to get jobs done,” Conklin said. “Even smaller grants like this one can have a big impact on a local community and help save costs which otherwise would have to be made up by local ratepayers.”
The grant was made possible by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.