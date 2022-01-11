Community provides for seniors with 2021 Giving Tree

Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. partnered again in 2021 to create Giving Trees for area elderly.
Elderly citizens in the Clearfield and DuBois area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, benefited from the generosity of the local community.
Tags were also distributed for the grandchildren of the Caregiver Support Program. There are several seniors now caring for their grandchildren, and did not have the extra funds to buy Christmas gifts.
Many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. A total of 369 tags were distributed for local elderly and grandchildren of seniors that are caring for them. More than $14,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure the frail and elderly stay warm in their own homes this winter.
The police and CCAAA teamed up with Family Dollar, Shaw Public Library, CVS, and South Side Subs to host the trees. The employees of the state Department of Transportation, Riverview Bank, and CNB Bank had their own trees and collected internally.
Many senior citizens are often forgotten during the holiday season.
“We were so overwhelmed by the kindness of the residents of Clearfield County,” stated CEO Kathleen Gillespie. “Thank you for helping us enhance the quality of life for elderly residents throughout the county. We are truly grateful for your generosity.”
Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.