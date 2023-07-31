Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York is the sole provider of 19 local hospitals and seven STAT MedEvacs in the communities we serve.
The blood drive will be held locally at TAFCO Industries Mobile in the parking lot, 1395 Industrial Park Dr., Clearfield, on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. CALL (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
By donating blood, you can help beat blood shortages and ensure a sufficient supply of blood products to meet the needs of patients in your community.
This is an emergency blood drive. Our blood supply is at less than a day. All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card.
Blood shortages can lead to delayed treatments, increased risks during childbirth, and inadequate supply for individuals with blood disorders, or other conditions requiring regular transfusions. Every blood donation has the potential to save multiple lives, making it a critical and invaluable contribution to the well-being of the community.
All blood types are needed, especially type O blood which helps meet the immediate needs of patients.