PA Waste LLC suffered another setback in its plans to construct a landfill in Boggs Townships after the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania rejected its appeal.
It is the latest twist in the 16-year-long legal battle between Clearfield County and PA Waste LLC over the company’s proposal to develop a 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill, on 845 acres about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153.
The state Department of Environmental Protection twice rejected the application before approving it in February 2020. Clearfield County Commissioners appealed DEP’s decision to the Environmental Hearing Board and in June of 2020, the EHB overturned and vacated DEP’s decision to issue the permit.
PA Waste LLC appealed the EHB’s decision to the Commonwealth Court, which was rejected yesterday.
The appeal was heard by three judges — Judge Lori Dumas, who wrote the court’s opinion, Judge Patricia McCullough and Senior Judge Bonnie Brigand Leadbetter.
The commonwealth court ruled that PA Waste’s application was deficient because it did not include the areas where the waste would come from. The court also took issue with some of DEP’s actions.
The court ruled that PA Waste LLC must include its own analysis of alternative locations for the landfill. DEP conducted its own analysis of alternative locations, but the commonwealth court ruled state regulations require the analysis come from the applicant — not DEP.
“However, PA Waste, as the applicant, did not prepare this “alternative locations” analysis. Rather, DEP concedes that it (not PA Waste) conducted the analysis regarding the proposed location of Landfill. Therefore, DEP acted as both the applicant, recipient, and reviewer of its own analysis. The unambiguous language of the Alternative Locations Statute, however, requires PA Waste, as the “applicant,” to make the required demonstration,” the court wrote.
The court also ruled that the DEP did not properly post notice in the “Pennsylvania Bulletin” and state its justifications for overriding the county’s recommendations.
“We agree the DEP’s notice was deficient,” the court wrote.
“For these reasons, we affirm the Board’s decision to grant County’s motion for summary judgment adverse to Petitioners, vacate the permit, and remand to DEP for further proceedings after PA Waste supplements its application with, inter alia, additional detail about the origin of waste to be transported to and disposed at the Landfill,” Dumas wrote.
Commissioner John Sobel said he was pleased with the the commonwealth court’s decision and said it means PA Waste LLC will essentially have to start at the beginning and resubmit its application to DEP with the additional information required by the court.
Or, he said PA Waste LLC could appeal the commonwealth court’s decision to the state Supreme Court.
“But today we will celebrate a victory,” Sobel said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto also said he was pleased with the court’s decision. He noted that PA Waste’s failure to include where the waste would come from shows the company didn’t have a real business plan in place for the landfill.
However, the commonwealth court didn’t agree with all of the EHB’s reasons for rejecting PA Waste LLC’s permit. The court wrote that the EHB erred when it said PA Waste is required to submit contracts it has for taking waste, but said this wasn’t enough to give PA Waste relief and PA Waste is still required to state where the source of the waste to the landfill.
“Although the Board’s reasoning was flawed in this regard, the plain language of the Origin Regulation required PA Waste to describe where the waste begins, from which it derives, or its source,” the court wrote.
